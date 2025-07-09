Ukrainian military-industrial complex is operating at only 60% of its full capacity - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is impressed by the efficiency and speed of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, but the military-industrial complex is only 60% utilized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The speed, cost-effectiveness and ingenuity of Ukraine's (defense - Ed.) production are impressive. But their defense industry is operating at only 60% of its full capacity. Now, member states can take loans under the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program and purchase products directly from Ukraine's defense industry. For our member states, this means the highest quality, speed and lowest price. For Ukraine, it means critical revenue, as well as the opportunity to strengthen its defense industrial base," she said.

Von der Leyen also noted that Russia is rearming rapidly.

Read more: EU cooperates with US on sanctions against Russia, but most urgent thing now is to adopt 18th EU package, - Dombrovskis