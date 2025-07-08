EU cooperates with US on sanctions against Russia, but most urgent thing now is to adopt 18th EU package, - Dombrovskis

The European Union has been cooperating with the United States on sanctions against Russia since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine, but is now focusing on adopting its own 18th package of sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by European Commissioner for Economic and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis during a briefing in Brussels.

Thus, as to whether the EU is currently coordinating new sanctions against Russia with U.S. senators, he noted that the European Union has been cooperating with the United States on sanctions since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Read more: European Union is preparing new package of toughest sanctions against Russia, - Barrot

"We cooperate not only with the United States, but also with other G7 partners and other like-minded people. Because it is important to create the broadest possible coalition on these sanctions and to increase their effectiveness," the European Commissioner said.

According to him, interaction with the Americans is ongoing, while the most urgent issue for the EU is "the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions proposed by the European Commission."

Dombrovskis added that this issue was raised at today's meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Council, and the European Commission calls on member states to finalize discussions on this issue in order to urgently reach a political agreement on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.