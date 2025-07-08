European Union is preparing new package of toughest sanctions against Russia, - Barrot

The European Union is preparing the toughest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022, aimed at seriously depleting the aggressor country's resources and limiting the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war. The new measures should hit the oil and gas sector and the financial system of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in a commentary to the French TV channel TF1.

"We want Vladimir Putin to finally agree to a ceasefire. Since President Trump proposed a 30-day ceasefire, Russia's attacks on Ukraine have increased fivefold. This cannot continue, it must stop," Barrot said.

He stressed that this cannot go on forever.

"It has to stop. In order to achieve this, in coordination with the US senators, Europe is preparing to introduce, on the basis of French proposals, the most severe sanctions we have imposed in the last three years. They will directly deplete the resources that allow Putin to continue his war," Barrot added.

The French foreign minister noted that the new package focuses not only on the energy sector, including oil export revenues, but also on financial players in Russia and abroad. We are talking about legal entities and individuals who help the Kremlin circumvent the sanctions. This is why, according to Barrot, Putin retains the ability to wage war despite growing international pressure.

"Putin is no longer advancing on the frontline and is now limited to shelling residential areas with drones and missiles. This leads to numerous civilian casualties. This must stop," Barrot stressed.

As reported, at the end of June, the European Council extended the existing sanctions against Russia for another six months, but failed to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for the war unleashed against Ukraine. According to media reports, the decision was postponed due to the position of Slovakia and Hungary.

Earlier, the EU had hoped that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine would be adopted at the European Council meeting on 26-27 June in Brussels. However, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would demand that the vote on the new sanctions package be postponed.