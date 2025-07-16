Zelenskyy on night attack: 15 people wounded, including child. Energy infrastructure hit in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Liquidation of the aftermath of the nighttime Russian shelling continues. The Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were under the main attack.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the targets was, in particular, the energy infrastructure. Now we are doing our best to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih, the power supply will be restored during today. Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," Zelenskyy said.



















Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is eliminating the consequences of the shelling, restoring the power supply, and working for the sake of our people.

"I would like to note the soldiers of the Air Force aviation, army aviation, naval aviation, unmanned systems units, anti-aircraft missile troops, naval air defence, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which about 200 drones were shot down, and more than 140 did not reach their targets.

Russia does not change its strategy, and to effectively counter this terror, we need to systematically strengthen our defence: more air defence, more interceptors, more determination, so that Russia feels our response," the Head of State noted.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Rashidis fired a missile and 28 "shaheds" at Kryvyi Rih. A teenager was wounded there, he is "seriously injured", and an industrial enterprise was destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy massively attacked Vinnytsia with "shaheds". Civilian and industrial infrastructure was hit in the city, and 4 people were wounded.

In addition, "Shahed" hit an infrastructure facility in the Izmail district, Odesa region. In the morning, a "Shahed" attacked an enterprise in Sumy.

Our publication also reported that 14 Shaheds were destroyed over the Cherkasy region. Houses and power lines were damaged in the Uman district. The Kirovohrad region was also under a massive drone attack.

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked with an Iskander and 400 drones: 198 UAVs were shot down, and 145 were lost locally.