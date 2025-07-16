Russian troops attacked with Iskander and 400 drones: 198 UAVs shot down, 145 lost in location - Air Force

On the night of July 16, Russian troops attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 400 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones, up to 255 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the main areas of attack were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to the preliminary data of the Air Force, as of 08.30 a.m., air defense shot down 198 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

In addition, 145 imitator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Read more: Russian attack on Vinnytsia: air quality has significantly deteriorated, residents are asked not to go outside

What are the consequences?

One missile and 57 UAVs hit in 12 locations, and the downed aircraft fell (wreckage) in 2 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian-backed militants fired a missile and 28 "Shaheds" at Kryvyi Rih. A teenager was wounded there, he is "seriously injured," and an industrial enterprise was destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy massively attacked Vinnytsia with "shaheds". Civilian and industrial infrastructure was hit in the city, and 4 people were wounded.

In addition, the "Shahed" hit an infrastructure facility in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. In the morning, a "Shahed" hit an enterprise in Sumy.

Our publication also informed that 14 "Shahed" were destroyed over the Cherkasy region. Houses and power lines in the Uman district were damaged. The Kirovohrad region was also under a massive drone attack.