Russian attack on Vinnytsia: air quality has significantly deteriorated, residents are asked not to go outside

Air quality has deteriorated significantly in Vinnytsia after a fire caused by an enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.

"We ask the residents of Vinnytsia and the suburbs to close the windows and limit their stay on the street if possible. Specialists of the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Chemical and Biological Control are examining the air and will soon provide more detailed information. Keep information silence until official reports on the site of the attack appear," the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile and 28 "Shaheds". A teenager was wounded there, he is "seriously injured," and an industrial enterprise was destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy massively attacked Vinnytsia with "shaheds". Civilian and industrial infrastructure was hit in the city, and 4 people were wounded.

In addition, the "Shahed" hit an infrastructure facility in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. In the morning, a "Shahed" hit an enterprise in Sumy.

Our publication also reported that 14 Shaheds were destroyed over the Cherkasy region. Houses and power lines in the Uman district were damaged. The Kirovohrad region was also under a massive drone attack.