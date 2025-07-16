ENG
Russia massively attacked Kirovohrad region with "shaheds". Fields caught fire, house windows damaged (updated)

Russian occupiers massively attacked Kirovohrad region with drones at night.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Andrii Raikovych, Censor.NET reports.

"Our defenders of the sky have worked out. There is a result. However, the wreckage of one of the downed drones landed on the territory of a private household in the Dobrovelychkivska community. The windows in the house were damaged. The commission is at site," the statement said.

There were also fires in the fields, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Later, the head of the region clarified that the wreckage of the downed drone fell in the Blahovishchenska community.

The situation in Dobrovelychkivska community is under control.

