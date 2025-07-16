14 "Shaheds" destroyed over Cherkasy region: houses and power lines damaged in Uman district. PHOTOS

The night of 16 July in the Cherkasy region was marked by air raids. Air defence forces were working on enemy targets.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 14 Russian UAVs were neutralised within the region.

There were no casualties.

"In the Uman region, in several villages, a blast wave and drone debris damaged a dozen houses, a power line, and farm property. There were minor wheat fires in several fields. The fires were quickly extinguished. As well as in the Zvenyhorod district, where reeds were burning," the statement said.

Watch more: Enemy launched massive attack with "Shahed" drones on Vinnytsia: industrial infrastructure facilities were hit, 7 people were wounded, two of them seriously (update). VIDEO











The inspection of the territory is ongoing.