"Shahed" struck enterprise in Sumy (updated). PHOTO

Today, on 16 July, in the morning, enemy troops fired a strike-type UAV at the territory of an enterprise in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Sumy Police.

Preliminary, the shelling damaged an administrative building, vehicles, and 2 private houses.





There was no information on casualties.

An investigative team and police explosives experts are working at the site of the strike. Law enforcement officers are inspecting and documenting the impact site, removing the remains of the drone, and recording the damage.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is being decided.

Updated information

Later, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said that the enemy had struck at the Sumy community at night and in the morning.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of an enemy UAV falling on the territory of a private household. A UAV strike also damaged one of the enterprises - windows, equipment, roof and non-residential premises were destroyed," he noted.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the ruscists fired a missile and 28 "shaheds" at Kryvyi Rih. A teenager was wounded there, he is "seriously injured", and an industrial enterprise was destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy massively attacked Vinnytsia with "shaheds". Civilian and industrial infrastructure was hit in the city, and 4 people were wounded.

In addition, "shaheds" hit an infrastructure facility in Izmail district, Odesa region.