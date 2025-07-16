Enemy launched massive attack with "Shahed" drones on Vinnytsia: industrial infrastructure facilities were hit, 8 people wounded, two of them seriously (update). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Russian troops massively attacked Vinnytsia with strike drones.

This was reported by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, the massive enemy shelling resulted in several hits to civilian industrial infrastructure in Vinnytsia.

"Rescuers are working to localise the fires. There are four wounded, they are already in hospitals receiving treatment. There are also damaged residential buildings in the communities of Vinnytsia region," the official said.

"Residents of the region - please keep information silence. Do not help the enemy in collecting information about the results of his terrorist attack," she added.

Updated information

According to Zabolotna, as of 6:40 a.m., 7 people were reported injured.

In particular, 5 of them have burns.

"There are 2 with severe burns and 3 with moderate burns. The arrival at industrial infrastructure facilities. The fire has been contained at one of the facilities. At another, rescuers are still working on it," the statement said.

Also, 4 residential buildings were damaged in the region. Roofs, windows, and doors were damaged.

One of the houses was severely damaged.

"In total, 28 UAVs attacked Vinnytsia region today, of which approximately 18 targets were destroyed," Zabolotna clarified.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that 8 people were injured and hospitalised as a result of the attack by Russian drones in Vinnytsia region.

"Two civilian industry facilities were hit, and large-scale fires broke out. As of 8:00 a.m., one fire has been extinguished, while work is ongoing at the other facility," the statement said.

Also, 4 residential buildings were damaged in the region.

The State Emergency Service has deployed 116 rescuers and 30 pieces of equipment to eliminate the consequences of the armed aggression. A fire train is engaged from the railway.













