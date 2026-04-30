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News Extension of martial law and mobilization
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Martial law and mobilization have been extended until August 2: Zelenskyy has signed the laws

Martial law and mobilization have been extended until August 2

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and mobilization for 90 days—until August 2, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Thus, the head of state signed the draft laws "On the Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine" and "On the Extension of General Mobilization."

The Verkhovna Rada approved these draft laws during a vote on April 28.

This marked the 19th vote to extend martial law since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Read more: I instructed to contact Trump team and provide details of Russian proposal for short-term silence, - Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8915) mobilization (1275) martial law (110)
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