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News Zelenskyy about ceasefire
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I instructed officials to contact Trump’s team to clarify details of Russia’s short-term ceasefire proposal, - Zelenskyy

Ceasefire: Zelenskyy instructed to contact Trump’s team

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Ukrainian officials to contact Donald Trump’s team to clarify the details of Russia’s proposal for a short-term ceasefire.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I have instructed our representatives to contact the U.S. President’s team and clarify the details of Russia’s proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Ukraine is committed to peace and is undertaking the necessary diplomatic efforts to bring this war to a genuine end."

"Let’s figure out exactly what this is about: a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow, or something more. Our proposal is to establish a long-term ceasefire, guarantee reliable security for people, and ensure lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to work toward this goal in any dignified and effective format," the president said.

Read more: Trump confirms conversation with Putin: Offered him "small ceasefire" with Ukraine

What happened before?

Read more: Trump and Putin hold phone call: Russia proposes "ceasefire" with Ukraine for May 9

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8915) USA (7035) Donald Trump (2943) ceasefire (257)
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