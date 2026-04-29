Trump confirms conversation with Putin: Offered him "small ceasefire" with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a lengthy conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and proposed a "small ceasefire" in the war with Ukraine. At the same time, he claimed that "Ukraine has been defeated militarily."

The politician said this at a press briefing on April 29, Censor.NET reports.

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New conversation with Russia

Trump said he had a "very good conversation" with Putin.

"I talked about a few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine and we had a very good conversation. I think we're going to come up with a solution relatively quickly. I hope. I think he'd like to see a solution. I can tell you and that's good," the U.S. president said.

According to Trump, he proposed a "small ceasefire" to Putin, while the Russian dictator had long wanted to make a deal, but "some people" had prevented him from doing so.

"Putin would like to help with Iran, but I told him: ‘Before you help me, I want to end your war.’ I think he (Putin -ed.) was ready to make a deal a while ago," the American leader said.

Read more: Trump and Putin hold phone call: Russia proposes "ceasefire" with Ukraine for May 9

Trump mixed up Ukraine and Iran

"I think Ukraine, militarily, they’re defeated. You would not know that by reading fake news," the U.S. president said.

Trump likely confused Ukraine with Iran, as he went on to say that "they had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater." A week ago, he had already written about the same "159 sunken Iranian ships" on his social media platform Truth Social.

Read more: Trump on redirecting weapons from Ukraine to Middle East: U.S. does this all time, this is not our war