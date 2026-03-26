Trump on redirecting weapons from Ukraine to Middle East: U.S. does this all time, this is not our war

U.S. President Donald Trump does not deny media reports that the United States is considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

The politician said this during a press briefing on 26 March, Censor.NET reports.

On weapons

Trump answered a question about whether the United States is redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

"We do that all the time. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. In Germany and Europe, we’re packed. Sometimes we take from one, and we use for another. We are helping Ukraine, Biden started that. He gave them $350 billion, that is too much. Now we are selling weapons to NATO, and they are passing them on to Ukraine. They are giving it to them, but we are being paid for everything we provide, we are not giving anything away anymore," he said.

Read more: Trump shared media reports claiming that Ukraine had allegedly used US funds to finance Biden’s re-election

On ending the war

He added that the situation with Ukraine is "very complicated," but the United States continues to work on resolving it.

"When I heard the German chancellor [Friedrich Merz] say that the war in Iran is not our war, I said: ‘Well, the war in Ukraine is not our war either, but we still helped.’ I thought that was a very inappropriate statement. But he made it. And now he cannot take it back. And I repeated that Ukraine is not our war. This is not our concern. It is thousands and thousands of kilometres away from here, but I would like all those young people to stop dying. I mean, they are being killed, it is like a slaughterhouse. What is happening there is terrible," the U.S. president added.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that the Pentagon is considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid the depletion of the U.S. Army’s ammunition stockpiles.

Among the weapons that could be redirected are interceptor missiles for air defence systems ordered under the PURL programme, under which U.S. NATO allies buy American weapons for Ukraine. At the same time, the outlet’s sources said that no final decision has yet been made.

Read more: Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin are close to peace – they must sit down at negotiating table and make deal