Pentagon may redirect some weapons for Ukraine to Middle East, - The Washington Post

The Pentagon is considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid dwindling ammunition stocks in the U.S. Army.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this, citing three sources familiar with the situation.

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According to the publication, a final decision has not yet been made.

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What weapons can be redirected?

Among the weapons that could be redirected are interceptor missiles for air defense systems.

These missiles were ordered under the PURL program, through which U.S. NATO partners procure American weapons for subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

The Pentagon's Position

A Pentagon spokesperson stated that the United States will provide the necessary resources for both its own military and its allies.

At the same time, he declined to comment on the details regarding the possible diversion of weapons.

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Ukraine's Response

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, noted that Kyiv regularly informs its partners of its needs, particularly in the area of air defense.

She added that Ukraine understands that this is a time of considerable uncertainty.

"Any initial disruptions at the start of the recent operations in the Middle East have been mitigated," the diplomat emphasized.

What NATO is saying

A NATO source contacted by the publication did not confirm whether the Alliance is aware of any possible U.S. plans to redirect military equipment.

At the same time, he emphasized that partner countries continue to contribute to the PURL program, and the delivery of equipment to Ukraine is ongoing.