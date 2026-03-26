Trump shared media reports claiming that Ukraine had allegedly used US funds to finance Biden’s re-election

US President Donald Trump shared a media report alleging a "plot" by the Ukrainian government to fund Joe Biden’s re-election in 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump published a post linking to an article by Just the News.

"The US intercepted Ukraine government messages discussing plot to route money to Biden re-election," the US leader’s post stated.

Read more: Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin are close to peace – they must sit down at negotiating table and make deal

What does the article say?

The publication cites a declassified intelligence report stating that the Ukrainian government allegedly discussed redirecting hundreds of millions of dollars of US taxpayers’ money, intended for Ukraine’s energy sector, to the US to "fund the election campaign of then-President Joe Biden".

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently became aware of the intercept. According to her, the intercept was not thoroughly investigated during the Biden administration.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian government and unnamed US government officials, through USAID in Kyiv, likely devised a plan that would have provided hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine, which would have been used as a cover to divert approximately 90% of the allocated funds to the Democratic National Convention to finance Biden’s re-election campaign.

Read more: Iran really wants to make deal, but is afraid to say so - Trump