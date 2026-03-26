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Iran really wants to make deal, but is afraid to say so - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran "really wants" to reach a peace agreement but is "afraid to say so."
CNN reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"No one has ever seen anything like what we're doing in the Middle East with Iran, and, by the way, they're negotiating and really want to reach an agreement, but they're afraid to talk about it because they think their own people will kill them. They’re also afraid that we’ll kill them," the U.S. leader noted.
Mixed signals from Tehran and Washington
- Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days following what he described as "productive" talks.
- However, Iran publicly denied that any dialogue with the U.S. had taken place, calling Trump’s statements an attempt to stabilize energy prices.
- At the same time, reports emerged that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had agreed to negotiations under certain conditions.
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