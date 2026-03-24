Iran’s new supreme leader has agreed to talks with US, - Ynet

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has agreed to hold talks with the United States.

This is reported by the Israeli publication Ynet, according to Censor.NET.

Details

Sources said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi made this statement to Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

"We have received the approval and blessing of Mojtaba Khamenei to resolve this matter as quickly as possible, provided our conditions are met," the publication's sources say.

Read more: Iran has stated that Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels except ’hostile’ ones

Negotiations between the United States and Iran

As a reminder, on March 23, Donald Trump stated that a deal with Iran could be reached within five days or even sooner. According to him, the peace initiative is coming from Tehran.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the United States is in talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Kalibaf. Kalibaf himself denied any such negotiations.

Thus, Israel and the United States continue to combine military and diplomatic efforts in an attempt to safeguard their security and interests in the region.