Iran has stated that Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels except ’hostile’ ones

The Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those associated with "Iran's enemies."

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Reuters, this was stated by Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

What is known

According to Mousavi, Tehran will continue to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization to improve maritime security in the Persian Gulf.

At the same time, he noted that ships not associated with "Iran's enemies" may pass through the strait provided that "security measures are coordinated" with Tehran.

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Diplomacy is a priority for Iran

"Diplomacy remains a priority for Iran. However, a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as mutual trust, are more important," Musavi said.

He also added that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is due to attacks by Israel and the United States.

What happened before?