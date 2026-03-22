Iran has stated that Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels except ’hostile’ ones
The Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those associated with "Iran's enemies."
According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Reuters, this was stated by Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
What is known
According to Mousavi, Tehran will continue to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization to improve maritime security in the Persian Gulf.
At the same time, he noted that ships not associated with "Iran's enemies" may pass through the strait provided that "security measures are coordinated" with Tehran.
Diplomacy is a priority for Iran
"Diplomacy remains a priority for Iran. However, a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as mutual trust, are more important," Musavi said.
He also added that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is due to attacks by Israel and the United States.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- At the same time, the German government rejected the US president's requests to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that Poland also has no plans to participate in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in the reopening of the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that contributing to the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
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