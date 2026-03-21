Trump is demanding $5 trillion from Gulf states over war with Iran, - media

Reports have emerged in the media alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that Gulf countries contribute trillions of dollars to fund the war against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication Aleqaria, citing a statement by Omani journalist Salem Al-Jahouri.

According to him, this involves significant financial and military pressure on the countries in the region.

Details

Salem Al-Jahouri claims that the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council would have to pay approximately $5 trillion if they want the war to continue.

According to him, if the countries in the region are interested in ending the conflict, the total amount could be approximately $2.5 trillion in compensation for military actions already carried out.

The journalist also stated that the Gulf states are facing pressure from the United States, particularly to become more actively involved in the war.

At the same time, these claims have not been officially confirmed by the U.S. government.

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What Trump said

On March 20, Donald Trump stated that the goal of military action was not limited to regime change in Iran, and he also emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts with allies.

He also noted that Iran could take up to ten years to rebuild its military capabilities following the strikes.

In addition, Trump criticized U.S. allies for not doing enough to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been blocked by Iran.

Context

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a rise in global energy prices and increased tensions in the region.

At the same time, the situation surrounding the war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran remains fluid, and statements from various parties often require further verification.