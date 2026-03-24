Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin are close to peace – they must sit down at negotiating table and make deal

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "getting close" to signing a peace deal.

He said this at a White House press briefing on March 24, Censor.NET reports.

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On peace in Ukraine

The U.S. president was asked about ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

In his view, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are "getting close" to a deal, though he acknowledged that he has "been saying that for some time."

"I would like to see President Putin and President Zelenskyy sit down [for talks] and make a deal. I think they are getting close to that. But I’ve been saying that for a while. I have settled eight wars. All of them should have been more difficult than this one. This should have been the easiest one, but these are two people who truly hate each other. You'll find out that hatred is not good for making deals. These are people, they don't like each other very much," Trump said.

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Background

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said that the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected this coming Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.

Later, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation would continue talks with U.S. representatives on Sunday.

On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were signals of a possible continuation of exchanges during the talks in the United States.

Witkoff said that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues related to defining a sustainable and reliable security system for Ukraine."

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