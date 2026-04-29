Trump and Putin hold phone call: Russia proposes "ceasefire" with Ukraine for May 9

On April 29, Russian dictator Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS, citing Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the conversation

According to Ushakov, Putin allegedly told Trump he was ready to declare a "ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine for Victory Day (marked in Russia on May 9), and Trump allegedly supported this.

He also said Putin expressed "words of support" to Trump over the assassination attempt and "strongly condemned" the crime.

Read more: Trump and Putin hold phone call, discuss Ukraine and war in Iran – Kremlin

On Russia’s "victories"

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader claimed that since the beginning of 2025, Russia had allegedly handed over more than 20,000 bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine and received about 500.

"Putin told Trump that the goals of the ‘special military operation’ would be achieved in any case. Trump told Putin that a deal to settle the conflict in Ukraine was already close," Ushakov said.

Read more: Trump holds "positive" phone call with Putin on Ukraine, White House says