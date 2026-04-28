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News Extension of martial law and mobilization
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Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until August 2 (updated)

The Rada has extended martial law for 90 days: what is known?

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, until August 2, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

This was the 19th vote to extend martial law since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The decision was supported by 315 members of parliament.

Рада продовжила воєнний стан до 2 серпня 2026 року

Members of Parliament also voted to extend the general mobilization.

The decision was supported by 304 members of Parliament.

Рада продовжила воєнний стан та мобілізацію на 90 діб: що відомо?

Next, the draft law must be signed by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: There was no crisis within parliamentary majority, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

As is known, earlier the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization until May 4, 2026. President Zelenskyy signed the laws.

Read more: Rada is preparing work plan for Verkhovna Rada in case Ukraine has to fight for "another three years," – media

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