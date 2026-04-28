Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until August 2 (updated)
The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, until August 2, 2026.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
This was the 19th vote to extend martial law since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The decision was supported by 315 members of parliament.
Members of Parliament also voted to extend the general mobilization.
The decision was supported by 304 members of Parliament.
Next, the draft law must be signed by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
What preceded it?
As is known, earlier the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization until May 4, 2026. President Zelenskyy signed the laws.
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