President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the leaders of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary group to draw up a plan for the parliament’s work in the event that Ukraine has to fight for another three years.

This was reported by the publication UP, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

One of the leaders of "Servant of the People" stated that the trilateral talks will most likely be put on hold, as none of the parties is prepared to make concessions.

"Therefore, we need to prepare a plan for the current parliament to continue for another one, two or three years. Andrii Motovylovets (first deputy head of the ‘SP’ faction) is working on this. He is not bound by a timeframe, but is actively drafting the plan," said the source.

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UP sources within "Servant of the People" say that negotiations are currently underway regarding the conditions under which the faction could operate in the long term.

The authorities are also working to improve coordination between various centres of influence – the government and the President’s Office.

One of the representatives of the president’s team said that following Andrii Yermak’s dismissal from the Office of the President, cooperation between the Office and parliament has seen "less intrigue – more work".

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What led up to this?

Earlier, Andrii Motovylovets, first deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction, stated that around 40 MPs in the Verkhovna Rada are ready to resign their seats. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the leadership of the "Servant of the People" faction to gather votes for the bills needed for the budget and the fulfilment of international obligations.

Deputy head of the "SP" faction, Kovalchuk, said that the low success rate of votes in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is primarily due to a lack of proper communication with the government, rather than MPs’ fear of anti-corruption investigations.

Meanwhile, Mykyta Poturaiev, a "Servant of the People" MP and chair of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, stated that the voting crisis in the Rada is linked to the Cabinet’s unpopular initiatives.

Read more: When someone did not vote in favor of purchasing Russian reactor units for Khmelnytskyi NPP, members of parliament were sent "greetings" from president, - media