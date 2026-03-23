"Servant of People" MP Koryavchenko has been summoned for questioning by NABU, — media

Yurii Koriavchenko, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, has been summoned for questioning by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in connection with a case involving bribes paid to members of parliament in exchange for their votes.

This is reported by ZN.ua, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

The author of the article notes that a few days before the NABU formally charged his colleagues, Koriavchenko left Ukraine.

"However, according to our sources, the president's friend Koryavchenkov has returned to Ukraine after all, received a summons for questioning, and assured the detectives that he would appear," the article states.

Read more: NABU employee detained by SSU near Sumy has already been released

What happened before?