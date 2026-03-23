"Servant of People" MP Koryavchenko has been summoned for questioning by NABU, — media
Yurii Koriavchenko, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, has been summoned for questioning by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in connection with a case involving bribes paid to members of parliament in exchange for their votes.
This is reported by ZN.ua, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The author of the article notes that a few days before the NABU formally charged his colleagues, Koriavchenko left Ukraine.
"However, according to our sources, the president's friend Koryavchenkov has returned to Ukraine after all, received a summons for questioning, and assured the detectives that he would appear," the article states.
What happened before?
- On December 29, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had charged five "Servant of the People" MPs with accepting bribes in exchange for "favorable" votes.
- According to the Central Election Commission, the following individuals have been placed under suspicion: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pivovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.
- Earlier, media reports indicated that "Servants of the People" were handed envelopes containing cash in an office where the NABU had installed listening devices.
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A preventive measure has been imposed on Yuriy Kisel, a "Servant of the People" lawmaker suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for votes.
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