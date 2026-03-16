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NABU employee detained by SSU near Sumy has already been released
An employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who was detained the previous evening by SSU officers at a checkpoint near the entrance to Sumy, has been released.
This was reported by the NABU press centre, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".
New details
"The NABU employee detained yesterday evening has been released. We thank everyone who supported us and helped draw attention to the situation," NABU stated.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, the day before, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine stated that one of their employees had been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy.
- Subsequently, the SSU reported that the detainee exhibited a number of indicators that warranted further investigation.
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