NABU employee detained by SSU near Sumy has already been released

An employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who was detained the previous evening by SSU officers at a checkpoint near the entrance to Sumy, has been released.

This was reported by the NABU press centre, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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New details

"The NABU employee detained yesterday evening has been released. We thank everyone who supported us and helped draw attention to the situation," NABU stated.

Read more: SSU on detention of a NABU employee: He exhibited number of indicators warranting further scrutiny

What led up to this?

As a reminder, the day before, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine stated that one of their employees had been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that the detainee exhibited a number of indicators that warranted further investigation.

Read more: NABU: SSU detained one of our employees on orders from Poklad