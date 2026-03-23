"Servant of People" member Volodina resigns: Committee approves her resignation

Daria Volodina, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, has submitted her resignation.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Rules Committee endorsed the statement at its meeting.

"In this case, a vote in the chamber (226+) will be required for the resolution to take effect.

Daria Volodina is my colleague on the Committee. She was elected from the SP’s general list, so this will not affect the total number of faction members," the lawmaker noted.

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