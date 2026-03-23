"Servant of People" member Volodina resigns: Committee approves her resignation
Daria Volodina, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, has submitted her resignation.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Rules Committee endorsed the statement at its meeting.
"In this case, a vote in the chamber (226+) will be required for the resolution to take effect.
Daria Volodina is my colleague on the Committee. She was elected from the SP’s general list, so this will not affect the total number of faction members," the lawmaker noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password