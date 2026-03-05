"Servants" do not vote because they are bargaining for their safety, - Nikolaienko

Members of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party often do not vote for bills because they want the NABU to pay less attention to them.

This is stated in an article by Tetiana Nikolaienko for Censor.NET.

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Details

The author quotes an interview with Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, who said that pro-presidential faction MPs often refuse to vote, demanding that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) pay less attention to them.

Currently, 41 MPs are involved in proceedings conducted by anti-corruption agencies.

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According to Smahliuk, she understands that law enforcement agencies must do their job, but deputies are annoyed by "the excessive publicity of these processes, which is not always accompanied by even suspicions, but simply by hard talk about the fact that you are a figure in such and such an investigation, and you are such and such."

Now, deputies are emphasizing that the case involving the same Kisel group, which was suspected before the New Year, mentions completely neutral bills, Nikolaienko writes.

The journalist believes that deputies are deliberately shifting the focus, as if they are being accused of voting for neutral bills.

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The situation with NABU

"On the other hand, I even hear from our government officials responsible for European integration that anti-corruption agencies need even more powers, more staff, which is natural for them to exercise their powers, and higher salaries, and that they have appealed to the government: "When will you submit the bills we need to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote?" And they are told: "Well, you are now responsible for gathering votes in the Verkhovna Rada at the NABU, so you know better," Vasylevska-Smahliuk said in one of her interviews.

"The author quotes these words not because she agrees with them, but because they reflect the mood of many deputies. And the author has heard them more than once, but on condition of anonymity.

As a result, the "Servants" do not vote because they are bargaining for their safety or, in their version, "are already afraid to vote for anything," writes Nikolaienko.

Read the full article, "Throughput capacity is about 7-8 laws: how MPs are trying to protect themselves from NABU and SAPO with blackmail," at the link.

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