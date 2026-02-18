CEC registers Olesia Otradnova as MP from Servant of People

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered Olesia Otradnova as a People’s Deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People party.

The press service of the CEC Secretariat reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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Olesia Otradnova registered as People’s Deputy

"The CEC has registered Olesia Otradnova as a People’s Deputy of Ukraine. The Commission adopted the decision at today’s meeting after reviewing her application and the required documents," the statement reads.

It is noted that Otradnova was elected in the early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019 in the nationwide multi-member constituency from the Servant of the People party (No. 160 on the electoral list).

She will assume her parliamentary powers from the moment she takes the oath in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

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Background

As reported earlier, on January 19, the Central Election Commission recognized Roman Kravets as elected People’s Deputy to replace Dmytro Natalukha, who was appointed by parliament as head of the State Property Fund.

Kravets, who, according to journalists, is the author of the Telegram channel "Joker," in turn stated that he would refuse the mandate and reported that he had left for Israel for medical treatment "on legal grounds."

On February 11, it was reported that the Central Election Commission declared Roman Kravets as not having acquired the mandate of People’s Deputy due to failure to submit the required documents. At the same time, the next candidate on the Servant of the People party list — Olesia Otradnova — was recognized as elected People’s Deputy.

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