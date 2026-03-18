A member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party spoke about pressure from the Presidential Office during a parliamentary vote on the purchase of reactor units for the Khmelnytskyi NPP from Bulgaria.

This is reported in a BBC article, according to Censor.NET.

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"When we were voting on the nuclear power units, they pulled all sorts of stunts on us! They even handed lists to the president, and passed on messages to people, like, ‘The president asked, why aren't you voting?’" said one of the "Servants of the People" on condition of anonymity.

The BBC reports that Zelenskyy did not comment on this.

Journalist Yurii Nikolov noted that back in February, he spoke with Vitalii Shabunin, who said that "Zelenskyy personally got involved in the scam involving the purchase of ruscists' nuclear reactors."

"We said that this was outrageous and that it shouldn’t be done. And now, a year has passed, and the Ukrainian BBC was able to obtain an anonymous quote from one of the ‘servants of the people,’" he added.

Watch more: Purchase of power units for KhNPP in Bulgaria was thwarted at last moment, Zhelezniak said. VIDEO

Purchase of Russian-made power units for KhNPP

In January 2025, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities completely changed the text of draft law No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading, to allow "Energoatom" to buy Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria to complete the third and fourth power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The Committee cancelled the text of draft law No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading and provided for amendments to a number of laws on the functioning of the electricity market, and replaced it with a completely different text before the second reading, which allows the purchase of reactors.

On February 11, 2025, the Rada supported the purchase of reactor units for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria.

Later, Bulgaria decided not to sell the Russian reactors for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

This refers to the purchase of VVER-1000 power units manufactured by "Rosatom" for the "Belene" NPP in Bulgaria. In 2012, Bulgaria cancelled the construction of the plant. In July 2023, the Bulgarian parliament ordered negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors for more than €600 million.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP is located in the city of Netishyn in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The Khmelnytskyi NPP consists of two VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (commissioned in 1987 and 2004).

The Khmelnytskyi NPP has two partially constructed power units designed for VVER-1000 reactors. Power Unit No. 3 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP is 80% complete, and Unit No. 4 is 25% complete.

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