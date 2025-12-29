Purchase of power units for KhNPP in Bulgaria was thwarted at last moment, Zhelezniak said. VIDEO

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak explained how he managed to disrupt the scheme to purchase power units for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria.

He shared this information in a video, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"If there were an award for 'Most Idiotic Vote of the Year', it would definitely go to the vote for ... purchasing nuclear junk from Bulgaria.

The scheme that Mindich and Halushchenko pulled off so that they could then pocket their 10-15% on the construction project worth several hundred billion... And so, in the end, the President himself demanded that this law be voted on urgently.

And the Rada voted. Deputies from the SP ate ... negativity for free. But no one was able to buy the blocks. In this video, I reveal for the first time how Halushchenko was fooled at the last minute in the text and why they then lost interest in the law," he said.

Details of the scheme

"We have the Khmelnitsky NPP. Back in Soviet times, they wanted to build new nuclear units there, something similar is lying around in warehouses in Bulgaria, and Bulgaria is happy to sell us this Russian junk for about $1 billion.

Read more: Almost all of Mindich’s people still remain in power, including Halushchenko’s deputy Bilous, - Zhelezniak

The Mindich-Derkach-Halushchenko gang thought this was a great way to start a large nuclear construction project with taxpayers' money, bury about 130-140 billion hryvnia there, and take 10-15% kickbacks from it," the parliamentarian explained.

Initially, according to Zhelezniak, they wanted to steal from purchases through intermediaries, then from equipment, and then from the construction itself.

"They managed to break through the government and the president on this. But they did not succeed," he continued.

Read more: "Because of corruption of Zelenskyy’s friends, we are sitting without electricity," - new investigation by Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Why did they fail?

"The idea appeared back in 2024. In early 2024, the government approved a bill on the construction of two new power units. It was Derkach who once wrote into nuclear legislation that any new nuclear construction requires a separate law," Zhelezniak noted.

Such a bill was submitted on 3 April 2024. According to the MP, it was blocking in the Rada throughout 2024.

Read more: Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants reduced capacity due to Russian shelling: IAEA calls for "military restraint"

"We began to figure out what task the president had set. We were told that the president wants Ukraine to buy the those units, and construction will take place after the war.

We came up with an idea: if the president wants to buy them and is gathering votes for this, then let's have someone write into the law that they will be purchased in Bulgaria, but without the right to build.

Then, with the assistance of the energy committee, the idea arose to amend a completely different bill to include Ukraine's right to purchase these units," he said.

See more: Foreigner directing strikes on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP, - SSU. PHOTO

Thus, an amendment was made stating that Ukraine can purchase this particular unit under a direct contract, but it cannot even bring it to Ukraine because a separate law is required for its placement and construction.

"Neither Halushchenko nor his people paid attention to this; the text was written urgently at night and changed at the last minute. This amendment was made, and the Ukrainian parliament quickly approved it. After approval, the President's Office began to look at the text and realised that the main thing was missing from it - the opportunity to steal something. ...

The bill was not signed for a long time, then it was signed in March, and then Bulgaria announced that they had changed their minds about selling the units because they were no longer interested in the formula that had been proposed," Zhelezniak added.

Zhelezniak stressed that the president had publicly supported the story all this time, so there should be specific questions for him about whether he had changed his position.

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