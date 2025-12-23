Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants reduced capacity due to Russian shelling: IAEA calls for "military restraint"

The IAEA reported that the Khmelnitskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants are reducing their output due to damage to electrical substations caused by Russian shelling, and called for "military restraint."

This was reported by the IAEA on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"In Ukraine, the Khmelnitsky and Rivne nuclear power plants are reducing their capacity after targeted attacks on electrical substations, which further complicates the stability of the power system," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for "military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident."

What preceded it?

Earlier, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov reported that as a result of a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on December 23, Ukrainian nuclear power plants were forced to reduce electricity production.

Read more: Due to Russian Federation’s attack, our nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, - State Energy Regulatory Commission

What preceded it?