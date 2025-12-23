Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants reduced capacity due to Russian shelling: IAEA calls for "military restraint"
The IAEA reported that the Khmelnitskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants are reducing their output due to damage to electrical substations caused by Russian shelling, and called for "military restraint."
This was reported by the IAEA on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"In Ukraine, the Khmelnitsky and Rivne nuclear power plants are reducing their capacity after targeted attacks on electrical substations, which further complicates the stability of the power system," the statement said.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for "military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident."
What preceded it?
Earlier, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov reported that as a result of a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on December 23, Ukrainian nuclear power plants were forced to reduce electricity production.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was launching massive drone attacks on Ukraine.
- Due to enemy attacks in a number of regions, emergency power cuts have been implemented.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring five people, killing one child, and damaging homes and businesses.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in an attack by the Russian Federation, and two districts of the region were damaged.
- There is damage and power outages in the Odesa region due to the Russian Federation's attack.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.
- An attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.
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