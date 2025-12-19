Almost all of Mindich’s people still remain in power, including Halushchenko’s deputy Bilous, - Zhelezniak

A month after Herman Halushchenko's dismissal from the post of Minister of Justice, Timur Mindich's people remain in the system.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Today marks exactly one month since the Rada dismissed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from their positions as members of the government... But as soon as the public’s attention faded, all the subsequent loud statements about cleansing the government remained just statements. Almost all of Mindich’s people in the government system... are still there," he noted.

As an example, Zhelezniak cites Deputy Minister of Justice Bilous.

Read more: Halushchenko’s son attends Swiss private college costing $200,000 year. This is not listed in his declaration – media

"A 100% Mindich man. Before that, Herman was involved in curating the NEURC, a defendant in the tapes (repeatedly, at that), a popular figure in Myroniuk's back office... still in office and still in charge of important areas in the Ministry of Justice...

Question for Yulia Svyrydenko, are you okay with that? Is everything fine? Didn't have time in a month? Or is it just that, like with Shurma's dismissal from the Naftogaz supervisory board, there is no political will?" he concluded.

Read more: 59% of Ukrainians who know about "Mindichgate" consider Zelenskyy responsible for corruption, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

Herman Halushchenko served as Minister of Energy from 2021 to 2025, and subsequently as Minister of Justice from 17 July to 19 November 2025.

His dismissal from the Ministry of Justice took place amid the scandal surrounding the NABU special operation "Midas".

Read more: I am not clinging to position of minister, I will defend myself in court, - Halushchenko