77% of Ukrainians are aware of the Mindichgate investigation. 59% believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for Mindich's corrupt actions.

This is confirmed by data from a KIIS poll, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

At the same time, quite a few have heard about it and understand it—35%. The rest—42%—have heard something about it but do not have a complete picture, sociologists noted.

At the same time, almost one in four respondents (22%) said they had not heard anything about this investigation.

Attitude towards the investigation

Respondents who were aware of the investigation were also asked additional questions.

Thus, 71% of those who are aware of Operation Midas claim that the investigation is justified and that the alleged corrupt actions most likely did indeed take place.

At the same time, 15% consider the investigation to be questionable and aimed at putting pressure on the country's top leadership. Another 15% were unable to decide on an answer.

Zelenskyy's responsibility

Also, among those who know about the investigation, 59% believe that President Zelenskyy is personally responsible for the corrupt actions of the co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Tymur Mindich.

30% do not consider the president personally responsible. Another 11% could not decide on their opinion.

Methodology

The survey was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 20225. A total of 1,000 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

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Mindichgate