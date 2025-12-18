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59% of Ukrainians who know about "Mindichgate" consider Zelenskyy responsible for corruption, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Is Zelenskyy responsible for Mindichgate? What do Ukrainians say?

77% of Ukrainians are aware of the Mindichgate investigation. 59% believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for Mindich's corrupt actions.

This is confirmed by data from a KIIS poll, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

At the same time, quite a few have heard about it and understand it—35%. The rest—42%—have heard something about it but do not have a complete picture, sociologists noted.

At the same time, almost one in four respondents (22%) said they had not heard anything about this investigation.

Чи відповідальний Зеленський за Міндічгейт? Що кажуть українці?

Attitude towards the investigation

Respondents who were aware of the investigation were also asked additional questions.

Thus, 71% of those who are aware of Operation Midas claim that the investigation is justified and that the alleged corrupt actions most likely did indeed take place.

At the same time, 15% consider the investigation to be questionable and aimed at putting pressure on the country's top leadership. Another 15% were unable to decide on an answer.

Чи відповідальний Зеленський за Міндічгейт? Що кажуть українці?

Zelenskyy's responsibility

Also, among those who know about the investigation, 59% believe that President Zelenskyy is personally responsible for the corrupt actions of the co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Tymur Mindich.

30% do not consider the president personally responsible. Another 11% could not decide on their opinion.

Чи відповідальний Зеленський за Міндічгейт? Що кажуть українці?

Methodology

The survey was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 20225. A total of 1,000 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: Kolomoiskyi on suspension of "Mindichgate": NABU may have reached agreement with Zelenskyy

Mindichgate

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9267) poll (491) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (132) Timur Mindich (202)
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