59% of Ukrainians who know about "Mindichgate" consider Zelenskyy responsible for corruption, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS
77% of Ukrainians are aware of the Mindichgate investigation. 59% believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for Mindich's corrupt actions.
This is confirmed by data from a KIIS poll, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
At the same time, quite a few have heard about it and understand it—35%. The rest—42%—have heard something about it but do not have a complete picture, sociologists noted.
At the same time, almost one in four respondents (22%) said they had not heard anything about this investigation.
Attitude towards the investigation
Respondents who were aware of the investigation were also asked additional questions.
Thus, 71% of those who are aware of Operation Midas claim that the investigation is justified and that the alleged corrupt actions most likely did indeed take place.
At the same time, 15% consider the investigation to be questionable and aimed at putting pressure on the country's top leadership. Another 15% were unable to decide on an answer.
Zelenskyy's responsibility
Also, among those who know about the investigation, 59% believe that President Zelenskyy is personally responsible for the corrupt actions of the co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Tymur Mindich.
30% do not consider the president personally responsible. Another 11% could not decide on their opinion.
Methodology
The survey was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 20225. A total of 1,000 respondents were surveyed.
Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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