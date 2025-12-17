Kolomoiskyi on suspension of "Mindichgate": NABU may have reached agreement with Zelenskyy
During the court hearing, Ihor Kolomoyskyi refused to name the organizer of the corruption scheme in the energy sector known as "Mindichgate." He also suggested why NABU stopped the publication of the "Mindich tapes."
This information was reported by Censor.NET.
Statement on Mindichgate
He avoided answering the question of whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or former OP head Andrii Yermak could be the organizers of "Mindichgate":
"There are many candidates... But I cannot interfere with what the NABU is investigating. Do you think that Zelensky or Yermak have nothing better to do? Are they communicating with Trump and, at the same time, taking an interest in Mindich?"
According to him, he "cannot put pressure on NABU."
"Mindich's films"
According to Kolomoiskyi, NABU could have stopped the publication of recordings from Operation Midas due to "backroom deals" and an agreement with Zelenskyy.
"They released these same detectives (referring to Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father - ed. Maybe it's part of the agreement... So I don't know what [NABU] is doing there, what they are doing. Maybe they just wanted to get rid of Yermak and stopped there," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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