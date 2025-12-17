Kolomoiskyi on suspension of "Mindichgate": NABU may have reached agreement with Zelenskyy

During the court hearing, Ihor Kolomoyskyi refused to name the organizer of the corruption scheme in the energy sector known as "Mindichgate." He also suggested why NABU stopped the publication of the "Mindich tapes."

This information was reported by Censor.NET.

Statement on Mindichgate

He avoided answering the question of whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or former OP head Andrii Yermak could be the organizers of "Mindichgate":

"There are many candidates... But I cannot interfere with what the NABU is investigating. Do you think that Zelensky or Yermak have nothing better to do? Are they communicating with Trump and, at the same time, taking an interest in Mindich?"

According to him, he "cannot put pressure on NABU."

"Mindich's films"

According to Kolomoiskyi, NABU could have stopped the publication of recordings from Operation Midas due to "backroom deals" and an agreement with Zelenskyy.

"They released these same detectives (referring to Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father - ed. Maybe it's part of the agreement... So I don't know what [NABU] is doing there, what they are doing. Maybe they just wanted to get rid of Yermak and stopped there," he added.

Mindichgate