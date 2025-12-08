Halushchenko’s son attends Swiss private college costing $200,000 year. This is not listed in his declaration – media

The son of former justice and energy minister Herman Halushchenko has been studying for the fourth year in a row at one of Europe’s most expensive private colleges, College Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland. Tuition and accommodation there cost up to 200,000 dollars per year.

According to Censor.NET, this was established by journalists from the Schemes project (Radio Liberty).

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It is noted that Halushchenko lists his children in his asset declarations – including after his divorce from their mother in 2022 and their departure from Ukraine but he does not declare any expenses for his son’s education.

Halushchenko's son's education

Journalists noticed 18-year-old Maksym Halushchenko in a photo from the official College Alpin International Beau Soleil social media page. The picture was taken at one of the college events and shows the younger Halushchenko wearing a T-shirt with the school’s logo. The photo was published in November this year.

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The reporters note that College Alpin International Beau Soleil is one of the most expensive colleges in Europe.

Founded in 1910 in the Swiss Alps, it now ranks among the most elite private international schools.

The cost of tuition and accommodation is listed on the school's official website: in the 2025-2026 academic year, the fee is almost 133,000 Swiss francs (7 million hryvnias) for students in grades 6-10, and about 144 Swiss francs (7.5 million hryvnias) for students in grades 11-12.

This means that Maksym Halushchenko's education currently costs around $180,000. A further 25,000+ Swiss francs (1.3 million hryvnias) cover medical insurance, expeditions, cultural activities and other costs. The college does not provide financial aid or scholarships.

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Maksym Halushchenko has been studying in Switzerland for four years now, as evidenced by photos featuring him on Alpin Beau Soleil’s pages from 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

More about the family of former Minister Halushchenko

The family of Herman Halushchenko, who was Minister of Energy at the time, moved to Europe after the start of the full-scale invasion – first to Spain, and then to Switzerland a few months later.

Journalists from Schemes found a photo of Herman Halushchenko's ex-wife with his children on the Geneva waterfront. Among them is Maksym.

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According to entries in the court register, Herman Halushchenko and Olha Bohdanova divorced in the autumn of 2022.

Since then, Halushchenko has no longer listed her in his asset declarations, but has continued to declare the children as members of his family.

Who pays for Maksym Halushchenko's education?

At the same time, Halushchenko’s declaration contains no mention of expenses for his elder son’s education in Switzerland. In total, over four years, these costs could have reached around 700,000 dollars, or almost 26 million hryvnias.

Under Ukrainian law, any expenses by a declarant exceeding 151,400 hryvnias (50 subsistence minimums) must be declared.

Judging by Halushchenko’s asset declarations, since entering public service his income has consisted solely of his official salary, while his total savings at various times did not exceed 380,000 dollars and did not significantly decrease from year to year.

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Halushchenko’s lawyers claim that "these matters are handled by his ex-wife"

In a comment to Schemes, Halushchenko’s lawyer, citing his ex-wife, added that "the annual cost of tuition is significantly lower than 200,000 dollars", but provided no documentary proof of this.

At the same time, Schemes’ analysis indicates that Olha Bohdanova’s official income would hardly be sufficient to cover her son’s tuition.

Herman Halushchenko served as minister of energy from 2021 to 2025, and later as minister of justice from 17 July to 19 November 2025.

His removal from the Justice Ministry took place against the backdrop of the scandal surrounding NABU’s special operation "Midas".

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