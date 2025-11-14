Foreigner directing strikes on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP, - SSU. PHOTO

An FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on the Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions has been detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The agent's task was to take and send photos of power generation and heat supply enterprises in the regions to the Russians.

This would allow the occupiers to determine the technical condition, level of protection and location of equipment at the facilities.

See more: SSU prevented series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv: contract killings of well-known Ukrainians, explosions in shopping centres and metro were being prepared. PHOTOS

Who was working for the Russian Federation?

The SSU detained a citizen of one of the Middle Eastern countries who lived in Zviahel in the Zhytomyr region.

The man was looking for easy money on Telegram channels, where he came to the attention of the Russian special services.

See more: SSU detained Russian agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure. PHOTOS

The foreigner drove around the route in his own car and stopped near one of the substations, a thermal power plant and energy facilities near the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

There, he photographed their perimeters with security posts.

The man also recorded the locations of Defence Forces checkpoints at the entrances to populated areas.

Read more: FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on fuel depots in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Arrest

The agent was exposed at the initial stage of his "work" and detained "red-handed" while he was taking photos one of the Ukrainian power substations.

A smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from the foreigner.

He has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 113 (preparation for sabotage under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Russian agent who was preparing to blow up gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine detained, - SSU. PHOTO