Presidential Office does not confirm media reports of trilateral talks in Istanbul on 11 March

Ukraine’s Presidential Office has not confirmed media reports circulated the previous day that a new round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Russia could take place in Istanbul on 11 March.

Presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Presidential Office does not confirm a new date of talks

Asked by journalists to confirm or deny reports that a new round of trilateral talks would take place in Istanbul on 11 March, Lytvyn replied:

"We do not confirm it."

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Background

The previous day, media reports emerged that the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Russia had agreed to hold a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday, 11 March.

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