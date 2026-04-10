There was no crisis within parliamentary majority, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the crisis in parliament may not lead to the collapse of the ruling majority, but rather to problems with the government.

He made this statement during a meeting with journalists, according to Censor.NET, which cites Suspilne.

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What is known?

"There has been no crisis within the parliamentary majority. The Verkhovna Rada operates in its own atmosphere—in its own microclimate," the head of state noted.

The president believes that, in the absence of media pressure and manufactured conflicts, lawmakers will have a clearer understanding of the situation on the front lines and the priority of legislation.

"We need to talk to people more and listen to them more. And we need to do everything we can to neutralize those who genuinely want a crisis in parliament," he explained.

Read more: EU gives positive assessment of today’s Rada vote, says it expects further laws to pass

Zelenskyy added that he is not accusing anyone and is not naming specific groups, parties, or individuals, but "it is clear who is truly interested in what." The president explained that the crisis in parliament could lead not to the collapse of the ruling coalition, but to problems with the government, due to the failure to pass key laws and the derailment of the budget.

"If anyone wants a crisis in parliament, it's not to bring down the ruling majority. A crisis could be engineered to destabilize the government," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy believes that this benefits those who seek to constantly destabilize the country for their own interests, which do not align with those of the state. He also stated that Russia is working to derail the 90-billion-euro European financial package and is looking for ways to make it more difficult to fill the state budget.

"Unfortunately, our enemy is smarter than some Ukrainian politicians. He strikes at our weak spots, and sometimes this is politically exploited from within," he said.

See also: Zelenskyy on the negotiations: The U.S. has a sort of domestic political deadline—roughly in August

Coalition for Unity

Separately, the president criticized politicians who bring up the topic of elections and the "so-called unity coalition."

According to him, this consumes "energy, resources, and money," but "the worst part is that it erodes unity." Zelenskyy stated that calls for a unity coalition signal to the European Union that the government is not functioning and allow Russia to hope for its replacement.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has passed law to launch "industrial visa-free regime" with EU

The Work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine