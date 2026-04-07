Verkhovna Rada has passed law to launch "industrial visa-free regime" with EU

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on European integration aimed at harmonizing the accreditation of conformity assessment bodies and the technical regulation system with the standards of the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

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What the law provides for

The adoption of this document is an important step toward the conclusion of an Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Conformity Assessment Results for Industrial Products between Ukraine and the EU—the so-called "industrial visa-free regime."

The law aims to:

the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards in the field of technical regulation;





improving the accreditation system for conformity assessment bodies;





raising product safety standards.

What will this change?

It is expected that the implementation of the law will:

will boost confidence in Ukrainian certification bodies;





ensure that the goods comply with European standards;





will expand access for Ukrainian products to the EU market.

In addition, the new rules will help improve product quality in the domestic market.

Read more: Svyrydenko met with heads of Verkhovna Rada committees: They agreed to introduce urgent draft laws to continue reforms

Economic impact

The adoption of these changes is expected to create new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers and help create new jobs.

Easier access to the European Union market is expected to have a positive impact on the incomes of businesses and citizens.