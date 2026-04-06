Svyrydenko met with heads of Verkhovna Rada committees: They agreed to introduce urgent draft laws to continue reforms

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with the heads of the Verkhovna Rada committees.

She announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Continuation of reforms

Svyrydenko noted that to ensure stable international financing—particularly under the Ukraine Facility and the IMF program—Ukraine must do its "homework" to continue reforms. Parliament and the Government share a key role in this.

"We discussed with the members of Parliament the key provisions necessary to continue reforms, fulfill our commitments to our partners, and further advance the course of European integration.

I thank the members of Parliament for the dialogue and their willingness to work together on decisions that are important for the state," the Prime Minister added.

Read more: Terms were agreed with IMF without MPs, but they have to make all unpopular decisions – "Servant of People" Frolov

What was decided?

According to Svyrydenko, during the meeting it was agreed that urgent bills on which there is consensus would be added to the agenda. Consultations will also continue regarding other documents that are the subject of debate.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Bohuslavets, head of the "Mezha" Anti-Corruption Center, said that Svyrydenko frequently visits the Office of the President and complains that the Verkhovna Rada isn’t listening to her.

Read more: Svyrydenko very often goes to Presidential Office and complains that Verkhovna Rada does not listen to her, - Bohuslavets, head of the ’Mezha’ Anti-Corruption Centre