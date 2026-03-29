Svyrydenko very often goes to Presidential Office and complains that Verkhovna Rada does not listen to her, - Bohuslavets, head of the ’Mezha’ Anti-Corruption Centre

The current Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is failing to communicate effectively with the Rada, which is why key bills have still not been passed.

Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the anti-corruption centre ‘Mezha’, spoke about this in an interview with Censor.NET.

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"She can put together a great video or presentation, but when it comes to communication with parliament, that’s where the problems begin. Under Shmyhal, at least, there was a proper working relationship with parliament; MPs themselves say so. There was communication with committees and committee chairs, and votes were gathered for government bills. Svyrydenko hardly ever goes to the Verkhovna Rada, but she very often goes to the Office of the President and complains that the Verkhovna Rada isn’t listening to her," she assured.

Watch more: Svyrydenko and Zelenskyy are blocking our path to EU – Martyna Bohuslavets // Uncensored. VIDEO

According to Bohuslavets, the problem of failed votes in the Rada is often attributed to "MPs’ fatigue", although it is primarily linked to the actions of the Office of the President, the government and failed communication with parliament.

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What led up to this?

As previously reported by Censor.NET, tomorrow’s session of the Verkhovna Rada is at risk of being disrupted due to the possible absence of a significant number of MPs.

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, around 60 representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction and individual MPs from other groups were considering the option of not appearing in the chamber due to threats of physical violence and preparations for provocations in the government quarter.

On 25 March, it was reported that the session of the Verkhovna Rada was taking place in the absence of the majority of MPs.

Subsequently, the MPs entered the chamber.

Read more: Norway to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine – Svyrydenko