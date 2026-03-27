Svyrydenko and Zelenskyy are blocking our path to EU – Martyna Bohuslavets // Uncensored. VIDEO

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the anti-corruption centre Mezhа, analyze on Uncensored why the Verkhovna Rada is voting increasingly poorly on key decisions, who is really responsible for the political breakdown at the centre of power, and how this crisis is affecting anti-corruption policy, cooperation with the IMF, and relations with the EU.

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What’s in this episode?

In the conversation with Martyna Bohuslavets, we break down why the problem is being explained away as "MP fatigue", even though in the interview itself it is linked primarily to the actions of the Office of the President, the government, and failed communication with parliament.

It also discusses the work of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the dependence of government decisions on Bankova, delayed or unfulfilled reform promises, risks to Western financial support, pressure on the anti-corruption infrastructure, the situation surrounding the prosecutor general, the customs competition, and problems in the Economic Security Bureau. A significant part of the conversation is also devoted to corruption in army logistics, in particular schemes involving firewood procurement for the military.

This video will be useful for anyone who wants to understand why Ukraine’s parliamentary crisis is not limited to votes in the chamber, how political decisions affect the trust of international partners, why anti-corruption reforms are stalling, and what all this means for Ukraine’s movement toward the European Union.

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