Crisis in Rada: chamber is half-empty, most "Servants of People" are absent, first vote has failed, – Honcharenko. PHOTO

Today, 25 March, the session of the Verkhovna Rada is taking place in the absence of the majority of MPs.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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How does the Verkhovna Rada work?

According to him, the Rada has begun its session, but the chamber remains virtually empty.

"There are currently around 40–50 ‘servants of the people’ in the chamber. At the moment, six MPs from the party are on holiday, and 10 have gone on business trips. Suddenly they fancied a bit of a break or something)," the MP clarified.

Read more: Servant of People will conduct internal work. We will meet in small groups with faction leader – Kravchuk





"The first vote. A total of 161 'for'. We currently have a crisis in the Rada," added Honcharenko.

What led up to this?

The day before, Honcharenko reported that "Servants of the People" MPs were being threatened with beatings if they did not vote. Provocations are being prepared.

He also reported that tomorrow’s session of the Verkhovna Rada is at risk of being disrupted, as 60 "Servants of the People" MPs will not attend due to threats of assault.

Read more: Rada fails to convene: SBI, NEURC reforms and IMF, World Bank programmes left without consideration – Radina