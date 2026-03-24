Servant of People will conduct internal work. We will meet in small groups with faction leader – Kravchuk

Servant of the People will conduct internal work regarding the current situation in the faction.

Yevheniia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

"But that is why it is internal work, not to conduct it publicly or for the sake of some PR. We will meet in certain small groups with the faction leader and discuss current issues, including the major delay in voting on the Ukraine Facility. But this discussion concerns the entire parliament, not just our faction. It seems to me that such important issues, on which the normal functioning of the state depends, cannot be exclusively the issue of one faction," she said.

Kravchuk admitted that she could not confirm the information that 60 members of Servant of the People want to resign their mandates.

"I do not know for sure about such a number of MPs. So far, only our colleague Dariia Volodina has submitted a statement, for entirely justified personal reasons. She was elected from the party list, so the next MP on the list will replace her. Therefore, this will not affect the number of lawmakers in the mono-majority. Overall, as they say, the situation is difficult but under control," the lawmaker noted.

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Commenting on reports that lawmakers were being threatened with beatings as they headed to the Verkhovna Rada through the Government Portal, she stressed:

"Any threats against parliamentarians are unacceptable. I view negatively any threats related to the work of Ukraine’s sole legislative body, not only in wartime but in general. Even if verbal, these are still attacks on a state institution. It is very bad when attempts are made to turn parliament into an internal enemy. Of course, there is freedom of speech, but there is also the issue of the functioning and security of the Verkhovna Rada. By the way, let me remind you that the Government Portal is not only about the Verkhovna Rada, because the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers are also located there."

Kravchuk also said that she had not noticed an increased number of law enforcement officers in the government quarter today:

"In the evening, I was leaving and walked through the checkpoint because, due to the air raid alert, our cars were not departing, so I headed to the metro. I did not notice anything additional. But I do not rule out that because of the escalation of the situation in the information space, security measures may be tightened."

Read more: I proposed not dissolving Servant of People faction but addressing trust issues. I consider its work ineffective – "Servant of People" Vasylevska-Smahliuk