I proposed not dissolving Servant of People faction but addressing trust issues. I consider its work ineffective – "Servant of People" Vasylevska-Smahliuk

There are currently no grounds for dissolving the Servant of the People faction, however trust within the faction cannot be restored despite the efforts of some MPs.

This was stated by Servant of the People MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Vasylevska-Smahliuk’s call

"I did not propose to break up, I proposed to address the issue of restoring trust within the faction. Given that someone from the chat leaked this correspondence to someone from European Solidarity, judging by this, the mission of restoring trust is currently impossible," the MP said.

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She once again stressed that there are no grounds for dissolving the Servant of the People faction and that this was not her goal.

The current work of the faction is ineffective

If the faction is dissolved, half of the MPs would automatically relinquish their mandates, as they were elected via party lists rather than in single-member constituencies. Of course, there was no such goal or call, but there was a desire to somehow piece the structure back together or determine the next steps, as in its current state, I consider the work ineffective," she emphasized.

The MP also said she is currently working on two important European integration bills that require votes. These concern Ukraine’s accession to the European payments area, as well as a bill on credit history.

"My work on these bills has been ongoing for more than a year, and I would simply regret my own efforts if these bills are rejected," Vasylevska-Smahliuk explained.

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According to her, aside from the leak of the message, colleagues in the faction generally responded constructively to the call.

How did Servant of the People MPs respond?

"At least 30 colleagues supported my call to gather and talk. The constructive part of the mono-majority remains in the majority. Everyone wants dialogue and the development of a common position. No one likes the current situation," the MP concluded.

It should be noted that MP Oleksii Honcharenko published in his Telegram channel a screenshot of a message from Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk in the Servant of the People chat, where she pointed to the lack of response from colleagues to the accumulating problems in parliament and within the faction itself.

"I see dead silence in the chat regarding the problems that are building up: lack of voting, absence of open political discussion, lack of dialogue between groups, threats from bloggers to tear apart parliament, which could lead to further reputational losses at best, and at worst, each of us could be physically harmed somewhere in our constituencies or near the Verkhovna Rada building. If everyone remains silent and no one talks to each other, there are two options: change the operational leadership of the faction, which is failing to consolidate votes, dialogue and constructive actions…, or go our separate ways. Why torture each other?" Honcharenko quoted Vasylevska-Smahliuk as saying.