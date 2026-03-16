Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, has stated that Yermak’s "gang" has not yet been "cleared out" of the government.

He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Telegram channel "Kartochnyi Office", linked to the controversial political strategist Volodymyr Petrov, published a post claiming that MPs were allegedly trying to "put pressure" on President Zelenskyy to "hand over Donbas to the Russians".

"Let’s be clear. Yermak, that devil on a fictitious reserve who has been hiding from mobilisation in a cemetery, is campaigning for an endless war.



And no, this is not the voice of Bankova Street nor the President’s voice, although it wants to appear as such.



This is the voice of Yermak’s gang, which has not been purged from power, and which, incidentally, has become the main catalyst and root cause of what is happening in the Verkhovna Rada today," noted Hetmantsev.

Read more: Account freezing and driving bans: Rada discusses new restrictions for evaders and AWOL

What preceded this?

Read more: SSU refused to answer whether they were protecting Yermak. DOCUMENT