"Servant of People" Hetmantsev spoke out against "Yermak’s gang" in power
Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, has stated that Yermak’s "gang" has not yet been "cleared out" of the government.
He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Telegram channel "Kartochnyi Office", linked to the controversial political strategist Volodymyr Petrov, published a post claiming that MPs were allegedly trying to "put pressure" on President Zelenskyy to "hand over Donbas to the Russians".
"Let’s be clear. Yermak, that devil on a fictitious reserve who has been hiding from mobilisation in a cemetery, is campaigning for an endless war.
And no, this is not the voice of Bankova Street nor the President’s voice, although it wants to appear as such.
This is the voice of Yermak’s gang, which has not been purged from power, and which, incidentally, has become the main catalyst and root cause of what is happening in the Verkhovna Rada today," noted Hetmantsev.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, MP Zhelezniak reported that Zelenskyy’s PR man Petrov had been hired by the director of the institution, Proniutkin, at the NMMC.
- Zhelezniak also published a report in which he stated that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov had been granted exemption from mobilisation.
- Petrov has been working at the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at "Energoatom" since July.
- They received their exemptions just after the attack on the NABU and the SAPO.
- Subsequently, the NMMC confirmed that Petrov works for them.
- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of an internal investigation into the exemptions at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
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On 20 January, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Natalia Kalmykova announced that Volodymyr Petrov had resigned from the "National Military Memorial Cemetery".
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