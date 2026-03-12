SSU refused to answer whether they were protecting Yermak. DOCUMENT

The Security Service of Ukraine refused to answer whether its employees are protecting former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

According to Censor.NET, this response was provided by the SSU's Department for Media and Public Relations.

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Details

In its inquiry, Censor.NET asked whether the information disclosed by MP Zhelezniak regarding Andrii Yermak being guarded by SSU employees was true.

"If so, on what legal basis are SSU employees providing security for Andrii Yermak, given that he does not hold a government position? How many SSU employees are involved in providing security for Yermak, and what is the approximate cost of such security for the state?

Does the law provide for the SSU to provide personal protection to civilians who are not included in the list of positions protected by the state?

Was there an official decision or order to assign protection to Yermak? Is there an official threat to Yermak's life that justifies the involvement of the SSU?" the editorial office's request said.

What was the response from the SSU?

"According to the law, information regarding the implementation or non-implementation of security measures by the Security Service of Ukraine in relation to a specific person is classified information.

In view of the above and in accordance with part two of Article 6 and paragraph 2 of part one of Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Access to Public Information," the requested data is not subject to disclosure," the Security Service replied.

What preceded this?

Yermak's dismissal