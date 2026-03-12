SSU refused to answer whether they were protecting Yermak. DOCUMENT
The Security Service of Ukraine refused to answer whether its employees are protecting former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.
According to Censor.NET, this response was provided by the SSU's Department for Media and Public Relations.
Details
In its inquiry, Censor.NET asked whether the information disclosed by MP Zhelezniak regarding Andrii Yermak being guarded by SSU employees was true.
"If so, on what legal basis are SSU employees providing security for Andrii Yermak, given that he does not hold a government position? How many SSU employees are involved in providing security for Yermak, and what is the approximate cost of such security for the state?
Does the law provide for the SSU to provide personal protection to civilians who are not included in the list of positions protected by the state?
Was there an official decision or order to assign protection to Yermak? Is there an official threat to Yermak's life that justifies the involvement of the SSU?" the editorial office's request said.
What was the response from the SSU?
"According to the law, information regarding the implementation or non-implementation of security measures by the Security Service of Ukraine in relation to a specific person is classified information.
In view of the above and in accordance with part two of Article 6 and paragraph 2 of part one of Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Access to Public Information," the requested data is not subject to disclosure," the Security Service replied.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.
- Later, the DSP stated that it was not protecting former OP head Yermak.
- MP Zhelezniak stated that Yermak is being guarded by SSU employees.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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