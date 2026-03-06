Yermak is guarded not by DSP, but by SSU, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

The former head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, is being guarded not by the DSP, but by the SSU.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Different responses to the request

According to him, a number of media outlets and he himself sent official requests to the DSP asking whether they were providing security for the former head of the Presidential Office.

"We received different responses. For example, Radio Svoboda received a response from the DSP stating that they do not provide security for former OP head Yermak. The Anti-Corruption Centre received the same response.

However, in response to our request, we received a reply which, translated into plain language, sounds like this: 'We should not answer you anything and will not provide any information,'" the parliamentarian noted.

Read more: Yermak still communicates with Zelenskyy and retains limited influence, - Zhelezniak

Details

The MP recalled that the people who were guarding Yermak were quickly identified, their phone numbers were found, and they were seen as being registered to other users.

Zhelezniak noted that Yermak uses cover numbers, which could have been provided to him by the DSP or law enforcement agencies.

Yermak was indeed guarded by DSP employees for a long time, but after his dismissal, this ended, and a solution had to be found to continue the protection.

Read more: Yermak met with Umerov in late January - media

Request to the DSP

Zhelezniak noted that, unlike the media, in his request he specified information about three employees of the Department of State Protection, asking whether they were still employed by the DSP or had been transferred to another state body, in particular the Security Service of Ukraine.

The same request was sent to the SSU, asking whether the aforementioned individuals had been transferred to them.

However, the Security Service also provided a "vague" response, he noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy secretly meets with Yermak at his dacha – Tkach. VIDEO

Who is protecting Yermak?

"In short: the SSU protects him. On 28 November, as soon as Yermak was released, it would not be desirable for the DSP to provide protection for a long time. Accordingly, there is another form called "counterintelligence measures by the SSU," which is in fact the same protection when a person's life is in danger," he said.

Thus, three DSP employees who were guarding Yermak were transferred to the SSU's"Alfa" unit.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.

Later, the DSP stated that it was not protecting former OP head Yermak.

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: I doubt that Yermak could face compulsory mobilisation, - Kaleniuk