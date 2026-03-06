Yermak is guarded not by DSP, but by SSU, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO
The former head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, is being guarded not by the DSP, but by the SSU.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Different responses to the request
According to him, a number of media outlets and he himself sent official requests to the DSP asking whether they were providing security for the former head of the Presidential Office.
"We received different responses. For example, Radio Svoboda received a response from the DSP stating that they do not provide security for former OP head Yermak. The Anti-Corruption Centre received the same response.
However, in response to our request, we received a reply which, translated into plain language, sounds like this: 'We should not answer you anything and will not provide any information,'" the parliamentarian noted.
Details
The MP recalled that the people who were guarding Yermak were quickly identified, their phone numbers were found, and they were seen as being registered to other users.
Zhelezniak noted that Yermak uses cover numbers, which could have been provided to him by the DSP or law enforcement agencies.
Yermak was indeed guarded by DSP employees for a long time, but after his dismissal, this ended, and a solution had to be found to continue the protection.
Request to the DSP
Zhelezniak noted that, unlike the media, in his request he specified information about three employees of the Department of State Protection, asking whether they were still employed by the DSP or had been transferred to another state body, in particular the Security Service of Ukraine.
The same request was sent to the SSU, asking whether the aforementioned individuals had been transferred to them.
However, the Security Service also provided a "vague" response, he noted.
Who is protecting Yermak?
"In short: the SSU protects him. On 28 November, as soon as Yermak was released, it would not be desirable for the DSP to provide protection for a long time. Accordingly, there is another form called "counterintelligence measures by the SSU," which is in fact the same protection when a person's life is in danger," he said.
Thus, three DSP employees who were guarding Yermak were transferred to the SSU's"Alfa" unit.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.
- Later, the DSP stated that it was not protecting former OP head Yermak.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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