Yermak still communicates with Zelenskyy and retains limited influence, - Zhelezniak
Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak still retains his influence and communicates with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was stated by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, to "Channel 24," as reported by Censor.NET.
What is Yermak's role today?
As Zhelezniak noted, Yermak does indeed have influence, but it is very limited. At the same time, he also communicates with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko, and a number of law enforcement officials.
At the same time, his communication with Volodymyr Zelenskyy has certain "specific" tasks.
"He communicates with the president. I am convinced that when journalist Mykhailo Tkach recorded his arrival at the Koncha-Zaspa sanatorium, they were meeting with the president. According to sources, they also communicate by telephone," Zhelezniak said.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had written a letter of resignation from his position as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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