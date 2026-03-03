Yermak still communicates with Zelenskyy and retains limited influence, - Zhelezniak

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak still retains his influence and communicates with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, to "Channel 24," as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is Yermak's role today?

As Zhelezniak noted, Yermak does indeed have influence, but it is very limited. At the same time, he also communicates with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko, and a number of law enforcement officials.

At the same time, his communication with Volodymyr Zelenskyy has certain "specific" tasks.

"He communicates with the president. I am convinced that when journalist Mykhailo Tkach recorded his arrival at the Koncha-Zaspa sanatorium, they were meeting with the president. According to sources, they also communicate by telephone," Zhelezniak said.

Read more: Zelenskyy secretly meets with Yermak at his dacha – Tkach. VIDEO

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"